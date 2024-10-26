fbpx

India's foreign exchange reserves continue to ease

India’s foreign exchange reserves continue to ease

October 26, 2024 3:04 pm

India’s foreign exchange reserves have continued to ease from the record high of $704.9 billion registered in the last week of September.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the Reserve Bank of India decreased to $688 billion as of October 18th, the latest data showed.

The result was largely attributed to an outflow of foreign capital amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and as investors had higher preference for Chinese assets following Beijing’s stimulus measures.

The USD/INR currency pair settled little changed at 84.0750 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair inched up 0.03%.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

