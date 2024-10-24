Beyond Inc to slash workforce by 20%, filing shows

Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) said this week it intended to reduce its workforce by about 20%.

Reductions are expected to be implemented in the fourth quarter of 2024.

”These actions were taken to strategically create a more variable, leverageable cost structure and create a more streamlined organization to align to its asset-light business that supports an affinity and data monetization model with a strong technology focus,” the company said in a SEC filing.

The cuts are expected to lead to annualized reduction of fixed costs by nearly $20 million.

Stock Performance

The shares of Beyond Inc (BYON) closed 6.30% ($0.64) lower at $9.52 in New York on Wednesday, as they extended the losses from the previous two market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $435.547 million.

The shares of Beyond Inc (BYON) went up 43.03% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 65.62% so far this year.