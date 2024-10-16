Sonoco Products announces $0.52 quarterly dividend

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 10th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8th 2024, the company said.

According to Howard Coker, Sonoco Products’ President and Chief Executive Officer, this is the 398th consecutive quarter that the company has paid dividends to its shareholders.

Stock Performance

The shares of Sonoco Products Co (SON) closed 0.42% ($0.23) higher at $54.89 in New York on Tuesday, as they extended the gains from the previous two market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $5.393 billion.

The shares of Sonoco Products Co (SON) went down 7.97% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 1.75% so far this year.