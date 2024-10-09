United Parks & Resorts appoints new Chief Financial Officer

United Parks & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PRKS) said on Tuesday that it had appointed James “Jim” Mikolaichik as its next Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective November 11th.

Mikolaichik has more than three decades of global financial and strategic planning experience.

Most recently, Mikolaichik served as CFO at MyEyeDr, and, before that, he served as Executive Vice President and CFO at Diamond Resorts.

“We are pleased to welcome Jim to United Parks & Resorts,” Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts Inc, said in a press release.

“As a proven financial leader with a strong track record in the travel and leisure industry, Jim brings a unique skill set and experience that will help us continue to execute on our plans and initiatives and improve our financial organization, which we expect will drive increases in profitability and shareholder value.”

Stock Performance

The shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc (PRKS) closed 0.91% ($0.45) lower at $48.79 in New York on Tuesday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $2.827 billion.

The shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc (PRKS) have edged up 0.35% so far this year.