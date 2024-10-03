Enterprise Products Partners announces $0.525 dividend

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on November 14th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 31st 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) closed 0.55% ($0.16) higher at $29.47 in New York on Wednesday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $63.959 billion.

The shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) went up 9.24% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 11.84% so far this year.