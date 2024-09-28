Italy consumer morale improves in September

Consumer morale in Italy has improved in September, data by the National Institute of Statistics showed.

The gauge of consumer confidence came in at a reading of 98.3 in September, while rebounding from an eight-month low of 96.1 in August.

The sub-index of personal climate rose to 96.3 in September from 93.8 in August, while the sub-index of current climate went up to 99.0 in September from 96.3 in the prior month.

Also, the economic climate sub-index improved to 103.9 in September from 102.3 in August, while the future climate sub-index went up to 97.4 from 95.7 in the preceding month.

