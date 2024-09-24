KBR awarded $113 million Air Force task order

KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) said on Monday that it had been awarded a $113 million task order to perform aeronautical systems research, development, test and evaluation for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Mobility Directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for a period of five years.

Under the new contract, KBR will provide program management analysis, engineering, logistics analysis, security and cybersecurity analysis, test and evaluation and administrative analysis.

“KBR is proud to support this new task order and continue to accelerate the U.S. Air Force’s digital transformation journey,” Stuart Bradie, KBR’s President and CEO, said in a press release.

“This win is indicative of KBR’s strategic commitment to be a leader in digital engineering initiatives and support defense modernization.”

Stock Performance

The shares of KBR Inc (KBR) closed 0.48% ($0.31) higher at $64.68 in New York on Tuesday, as they extended the gains from the previous five market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $8.606 billion.

The shares of KBR Inc (KBR) went up 4.94% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 16.73% so far this year.