Upbound Group announces $0.37 quarterly dividend

Upbound Group (NASDAQ: UPBD) said on Thursday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on October 22nd to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 1st 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) closed 1.29% ($0.39) higher at $31.09 on Nasdaq on Thursday, as they reversed a small loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.7 billion.

The shares of Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) went up 50.64% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 8.48% so far this year.