fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   Paramount Group suspends quarterly dividend

Paramount Group suspends quarterly dividend

September 13, 2024 8:56 pm

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had suspended the regular quarterly dividend, which would have otherwise been paid on October 15th.

In 2024, the company paid three regular quarterly dividends totaling $0.1050 per share of common stock.

“The decision by our Board of Directors to suspend our regular quarterly dividend aligns with our commitment to fortify our balance sheet and maintain the utmost financial flexibility,” Albert Behler, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, said in a press release.

Stock Performance

The shares of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) closed 2.23% ($0.11) higher at $5.05 in New York on Friday, as they extended the gains from the previous two market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.2 billion.

The shares of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) went down 12.96% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 2.32% so far this year.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News