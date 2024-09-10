PACCAR announces $0.30 quarterly dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR), a technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates, on Tuesday announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 4th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR) closed 0.42% ($0.40) lower at $94.57 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, as they snapped a two-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $49.576 billion.

The shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR) went up 48.00% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have retreated 3.15% so far this year.