XWELL Inc names new Chief Executive Officer

XWELL Inc (NASDAQ: XWEL) said that it had appointed Ezra T. Ernst as its next Chief Executive Officer.

Ernst is to succeed Scott Milford, who will remain with the company as a consultant through the end of this year.

Most recently, Ezra T. Ernst served as CEO of XWELL brands XpresCheck since January 2022 and HyperPointe since March 2020.

“Ezra brings the combination of operational and strategic excellence to the position, while also having a deep understanding of the company, the industry and key partners,” Bruce Bernstein, XWELL Chairman of the Board, said in a press release.

“This strategic leadership change will propel XWELL forward in its next phase. I trust that Ezra will deliver purpose-driven growth for XWELL through continued innovation and expansion, ultimately returning the company to profitability. We appreciate Scott’s hard work transforming the company into what it is today.”

Stock Performance

The shares of XWELL Inc (XWEL) closed 3.39% ($0.06) lower at $1.71 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they extended the losses from the previous four market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $8.988 million.

The shares of XWELL Inc (XWEL) went down 76.03% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 1.72% so far this year.