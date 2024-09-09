SM Energy appoints new Chief Operating Officer

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) said on Monday that it had appointed Beth McDonald as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective September 9th.

Most recently, McDonald was Executive Vice President – Strategic Planning, Field Development and Marketing at Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

“We are delighted to welcome Beth to our executive team. She is an experienced and respected leader in our industry. Her breadth of experience at Pioneer, including leadership roles in engineering, planning and marketing that spanned both the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, make her an ideal addition to our team. I look forward to working with Beth to continue our success in Texas and to apply our strengths as a technical leader to our new Utah assets,” Herb Vogel, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

Stock Performance

The shares of SM Energy Company (SM) closed 1.42% ($0.57) lower at $39.56 in New York on Monday, as they extended the losses from the previous five market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $4.526 billion.

The shares of SM Energy Company (SM) went up 11.17% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 2.17% so far this year.