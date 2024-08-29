Germany’s CPI inflation lowest since March 2021

Annual consumer price inflation in Germany has eased to its lowest level since March 2021 in August, a preliminary figure showed.

Annual CPI inflation stood at 1.9% in August, while easing from 2.3% in July.

In comparison, market consensus had pointed to a lesser slowdown – to 2.1%.

Meanwhile, Germany’s EU-harmonized inflation rate eased to 2% in August from 2.6% in July. It has been the lowest rate since March 2021.

In monthly terms, consumer prices in the country edged down 0.1% in August, following a 0.3% rise in the prior month.

The Euro was 0.16% weaker on the day against the British Pound, with the EUR/GBP currency pair last trading at 0.8416.

The minor Forex pair was hovering just above a fresh one-month low of 0.8402.