Deere & Co announces $1.47 quarterly dividend

August 29, 2024 6:58 am

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.47 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on November 8th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of The Deere & Company (DE) closed 0.52% ($1.97) higher at $377.95 in New York on Wednesday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $104.152 billion.

The shares of The Deere & Company (DE) went down 6.74% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have retreated 5.48% so far this year.

