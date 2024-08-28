Ascent Industries opens new corporate head office

Ascent Industries Co (NASDAQ: ACNT), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of specialty chemicals and industrial tubular products, said on Tuesday that it had opened its new corporate headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois.

The new space is located in the Woodfield Preserve Office Center II, a highly regarded office complex in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

“This recent investment underscores Ascent’s commitment to support the growth of our customers, employees and company,” J. Bryan Kitchen, President and CEO, said in a press release.

“Strong momentum is building at Ascent. Our enhanced footprint in Chicagoland will enable intense, cross-functional collaboration for the betterment of our customers, our employees, and our shareholders.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Ascent Industries Co (ACNT) closed 1.71% ($0.17) higher at $10.10 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

It has been the sharpest single-session gain for the stock since August 7th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $102.259 million.

The shares of Ascent Industries Co (ACNT) went up 10.26% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 5.65% so far this year.