T. Rowe Price reports 1.15% surge in total AUM in July

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) on Monday reported a 1.15% month-over-month surge in its assets under management (AUM) to $1.587 trillion as of July 31st, according to preliminary figures.

Net outflows stood at $2.0 billion for July, the firm said.

Equity AUM rose to $0.814 trillion as of July 31st from $0.810 trillion as of June 30th.

Fixed income AUM rose to $0.182 trillion as of July 31st from $0.180 trillion as of June 30th.

And, multi-asset AUM went up to $0.541 trillion as of July 31st from $0.529 trillion as of June 30th.

Stock Performance

The shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) closed 0.67% ($0.71) lower at $104.64 on Nasdaq on Monday, as they snapped a two-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $23.293 billion.

The shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) went down 1.26% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have retreated 2.83% so far this year.