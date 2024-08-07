Hamilton Lane announces $0.49 quarterly dividend

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE) said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on October 4th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) closed 5.60% ($7.07) higher at $133.27 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, as they snapped a three-day streak of losses.

It has been the sharpest single-session gain in at least two years.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $7.223 billion.

The shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) went up 77.58% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 17.48% so far this year.