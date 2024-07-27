Sweden’s unemployment rate highest since June 2021

The rate of unemployment in Sweden was reported at 9.4% in June, up from 9.3% in the same month of the preceding year.

It has been the highest jobless rate since June 2021.

The number of unemployed persons went up by 16,000 from June 2023 to 566,000, data by Statistics Sweden showed.

In the meantime, the number of employed individuals rose by 35,000 to 5.429 million in June.

Sweden’s employment rate was reported at 71.5%, while the labor force participation rate went up by 0.7% to 79% in June.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the jobless rate stood at 8.3%, down from 8.4% in May.

The USD/SEK currency pair settled 0.03% lower at 10.8130 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair went up 1.49%.