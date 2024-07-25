Sweden’s producer prices rise 0.8% YoY in June

Producer prices in Sweden increased at an annualized rate of 0.8% in June, data by Statistics Sweden showed. That followed a 2.6% surge in May.

June also was the third straight month of producer price growth.

Prices rose at a slower rate for both capital goods (4.4% YoY compared to 5.2% YoY in May) and consumer goods (3.3% YoY compared to 4.5% YoY in May).

Conversely, prices dropped at a faster pace for energy-related products, by 12.1% YoY, following a 5.8% YoY slump in May.

Sweden’s producer price inflation, which excludes energy-related products, eased to 2.8% in June from 3.8% in May.

In monthly terms, producer prices went down 0.4% in June after a flat performance in May.

The Swedish Krona was 0.66% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/SEK currency pair last trading at 11.7490.

Earlier in the session, the exotic Forex pair climbed as high as 11.7682, or a level not seen since May 1st.