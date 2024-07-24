Backblaze Inc appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) said on Tuesday that it had appointed Jason Wakeam as its first Chief Revenue Officer.

Having almost three decades of global leadership experience, Wakeam brings a proven track record of driving growth and innovation at technology companies.

Previously, Wakeam was vice president of global sales at SnapLogic.

He had also assumed leadership roles in a number of public and private companies, including Cloudera, Microsoft and Hewlett-Packard.

“I am pleased to welcome Jason as our chief revenue officer,” Gleb Budman, Backblaze’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, said in a press release.

“He has an impressive track record that showcases his ability to drive businesses to the next level. His expertise will be crucial as we help more, larger customers break free from traditional cloud walled gardens, move to an open cloud ecosystem, and empower them to do more with their data.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Backblaze Inc (BLZE) closed 7.24% ($0.47) higher at $6.96 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

It has been the sharpest single-session gain for the stock since February 27th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $288.63 million.

The shares of Backblaze Inc (BLZE) went up 23.41% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 8.30% so far this year.