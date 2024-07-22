Value Line announces $0.30 quarterly dividend

Value Line Inc (NASDAQ: VALU) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on August 12th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 29th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Value Line Inc (VALU) closed 2.65% ($1.20) lower at $44.00 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

It has been the steepest single-session loss for the stock since July 12th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $414.699 million.

The shares of Value Line Inc (VALU) went down 4.19% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 9.74% so far this year.