fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   India’s foreign exchange reserves at fresh record high

India’s foreign exchange reserves at fresh record high

July 21, 2024 11:16 am

India’s foreign exchange reserves have risen to a new record high of $666.9 billion as of July 12th, data by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

The result was attributed to a strong influx of foreign exchange into the country’s economy, since robust growth and the long-awaited inclusion of Indian assets into JPMorgan’s emerging market debt index underpinned foreign investment.

Also, weaker Asian currencies, including the Yuan, the Yen and the Won prompted the Reserve Bank of India to prioritize the competitiveness of Indian exports and limited intervention through foreign currency selling from the bank.

The USD/INR currency pair settled 0.14% higher at 83.7040 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair went up 0.25%.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News