Greene County Bancorp announces $0.09 quarterly dividend

July 18, 2024 6:43 am

Greene County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: GCBC) said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock.

The latter represents a 12.5% increase compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The dividend will be paid on August 30th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC) closed 3.09% ($1.08) higher at $36.08 on Nasdaq on Wednesday, as they extended the gains from the previous four market sessions.

It has been the highest closing price level for the stock since December 14th 2022.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $614.327 million.

The shares of Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC) went down 1.78% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 27.94% so far this year.

