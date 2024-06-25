Eli Lilly announces $1.30 quarterly dividend

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) said on Monday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on September 10th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) closed 0.70% ($6.23) higher at $890.11 in New York on Monday, as they snapped a two-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $845.965 billion.

The shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) went up 59.34% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 52.70% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 16 out of 19 surveyed investment analysts had rated Eli Lilly and Co’s stock as “Buy”, while 3 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $882.50, which translates into a 0.85% downside compared to the closing price on Monday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $1,015.00.