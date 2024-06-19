WD-40 Co announces $0.88 quarterly dividend

WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on July 31st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 19th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of WD-40 Company (WDFC) closed 0.08% ($0.18) lower at $224.47 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.042 billion.

The shares of WD-40 Company (WDFC) went up 48.30% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 6.11% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, the 1 surveyed investment analyst offering 12-month price target for WD-40 Company’s stock had rated the latter as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $313.00, which translates into a 39.44% upside compared to the closing price on Tuesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $313.00.