Euro Area reports EUR 15 billion trade surplus in April

The Euro Area has reported a trade surplus of EUR 15 billion in April, compared with a deficit of EUR 11.1 billion in April last year.

The latest figure fell short of market consensus of EUR 20 billion.

The bloc’s total imports went up 1.8% year-on-year to EUR 232.5 billion in April, while total exports soared 14% YoY to EUR 247.6 billion.

Considering the first four months of this year, the bloc’s surplus stood at EUR 72.8 billion. The latter compares with a EUR 20.5 billion trade deficit in the respective period of 2023.

When taking into account the entire European Union, the trade surplus came in at EUR 66.2 billion in the first four months of this year. That figure compares with a EUR 33.3 billion trade deficit in the same period of 2023.

