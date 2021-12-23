Tokens.com Corp, a publicly traded company investing in revenue-generating crypto assets related to the Metaverse, Decentralized Finance and Non-Fungible Tokens, said on Wednesday that it had completed an additional strategic investment in Metaverse Group’s $6 million financing.

Tokens.com was the lead investor in this strategic round of funding, while the company still has a 67% majority ownership.

Tokens.com also said it had expanded its ownership of Ethereum with a subsequent purchase of 230 ETH tokens, which brought the company’s total ETH holdings to 3,000.

“This latest financing capitalizes Metaverse Group with the ability to purchase additional marquee properties in the metaverse and build out its services business. We are extremely pleased with the progress at the company and the exciting things in store for 2022,” Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Tokens.com, said in a statement.

“Metaverse Group is well positioned to use this new capital to generate exceptional growth and purchase strategic land assets in the metaverse,” the CEO added.