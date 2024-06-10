fbpx

Sweden's industrial output shrinks the most since July 2023

Sweden’s industrial output shrinks the most since July 2023

June 10, 2024 11:39 am

Sweden’s industrial production has contracted at the steepest annual rate since July 2023 in April, data showed on Monday.

Industrial production has decreased 4.4% year-on-year in April, following a revised down 2% expansion in March.

In April, manufacturing output shrank 5.3% YoY after a 1.5% growth in the preceding month, Statistics Sweden reported.

Meanwhile, production growth picked up for mining & quarrying (13.8% YoY compared to 11.2% YoY in March).

In seasonally adjusted monthly terms, the nation’s industrial production dropped 2.4% in April, following a revised down 0.9% growth in March.

The Swedish Krona was last 0.24% weaker on the day against the US Dollar, with the USD/SEK currency pair trading at 10.5531.

The exotic Forex pair has eased from a one-week high of 10.5889, which it registered earlier in the session.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities.

