Silvercorp Metals announces $0.0125 semi-annual dividend

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSE: SVM) said on Monday that its Board of Directors had authorized a semi-annual dividend of $0.0125 per share.

The dividend will be paid on June 27th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 7th 2024, the company said.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous dividend payment.

Stock Performance

The shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) closed 7.33% ($0.28) higher at $4.10 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a three-day streak of losses.

It has been the sharpest single-session gain since May 17th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $736.721 million.

The shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) went down 11.15% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 55.89% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, all 4 surveyed investment analysts offering 12-month price targets for Silvercorp Metals Inc’s stock had rated the latter as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $5.17, which translates into a 26.10% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $6.00.