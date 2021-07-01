Twitter Inc (TWTR) said earlier this week that it had appointed Sarah Personette as its new chief customer officer, effective August 1st.

She is to head the social media platform’s global ad sales, global content partnerships as well as revenue operations.

Personette, who currently serves as vice president of global client solutions, is expected to report directly to Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey and will be in charge of Twitter’s “emerging businesses,” the company said.

She is to replace Customers Lead Matt Derella, who will part ways with Twitter after spending nine years at the social media company.

Personette’s appointment comes as Twitter seeks to increase its annual revenue twofold by 2023 and to bolster its advertising capabilities.

Twitter shares closed lower for the second time in the past ten trading sessions in New York on Wednesday. The stock went down 0.28% ($0.19) to $68.81, after touching an intraday low at $68.25 and an intraday high at $69.10.

Shares of Twitter Inc have risen 27.07% so far this year, following another 68.95% surge in 2020.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 18 out of 27 surveyed investment analysts had rated Twitter Inc’s stock as “Hold”, while 8 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $68.04.