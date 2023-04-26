Rockwell Automation Inc, a leading company worldwide specialized in industrial automation and digital transformation, said on Tuesday that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a partnership with Seoul-based global robot manufacturer Doosan Robotics and its parent firm Doosan Corporation.

The signing ceremony, led by South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-Yang, occurred at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC.

“All of you present here know that this year marks a very special year, as it’s the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Korea,” Minister Lee Chang-Yang said during the event.

“Our two countries are broadening and deepening bilateral engagement to include bilateral partnership in advanced industries and technologies as well,” Lee said.

Doosan Corp’s President and Chief Business Officer Hongsung Moon and Doosan Robotics’ Chief Executive Officer William Junghoon Ryu are accompanying South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and other officials in the United States for a summit with US President Joe Biden.

Rockwell Automation and Doosan Robotics agreed to focus on further integration of the companies’ robots and controllers, as well as on the development of robotic and other technologies for automation facilities, smart factory construction and other applications for their clientele across the globe.