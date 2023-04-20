Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   Deutsche Bank to reduce board, slash jobs, report states

Deutsche Bank to reduce board, slash jobs, report states

April 20, 2023 11:39 am

According to a report by Reuters, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the matter, Deutsche Bank plans to shrink its executive board to 9 members from 10 and also to eliminate some jobs in infrastructure and its private banking business.

According to the report, the cost-cutting initiative would have no impact on plans to replace Deputy Chief Executive Karl von Rohr, who will not renew his contract as a board member after October.

In February, Deutsche Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing had said he could not rule out job reductions.

Germany’s largest lender is expected to report its first-quarter results on April 27th.

The shares of Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn) were last edging down 0.41% (EUR 0.041) to trade at EUR 9.965 in Frankfurt on Thursday, while snapping a two-day streak of gains.

Deutsche Bank’s total market cap now stands at EUR 20.346 billion.

The shares of Deutsche Bank AG went down 3.90% in 2022, compared with a 12.35% loss for the benchmark index, DAX (GDAXI).

The lender’s shares have retreated 5.88% so far this year.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News