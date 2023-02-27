Finland’s Nokia said on Monday that it has been selected by MTN South Africa for the first time ever as one of its 5G Radio Access Network equipment providers.

Under the agreement, Nokia will modernize the existing 2G/3G/4G radio network and expand MTN’s 5G radio network across 2800 sites in the central and eastern regions of the African country.

The Finnish technology giant will provide equipment from its next-generation, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio, which is powered by the firm’s latest generation of ReefShark chipsets, including 5G AirScale baseband, massive MIMO active antennas and remote radio heads covering all urban and rural scenarios.

“This significant contract with MTN strengthens our market position in South Africa and helps MTN deliver superior 5G experiences to its subscribers. Our industry-leading energy-efficient AirScale portfolio will improve the coverage and capacity of MTN’s network performance while contributing to reduced carbon emissions. We look forward to a long-lasting and successful partnership with MTN,” Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said in a press release.

The Finnish company is also establishing a training program to support digitalization in South Africa and across the entire continent. It is to focus on product development as well as developing entrepreneurship, Nokia said.