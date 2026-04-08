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Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/ZAR: Rand holds near 1-month high as risk sentiment improves

USD/ZAR: Rand holds near 1-month high as risk sentiment improves

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

The USD/ZAR currency pair hovered above a 1-month low of 16.3531 on Wednesday, as the US and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, which bolstered investor risk appetite, supporting the Rand.

US President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that he would suspend planned military strikes against Iran for two weeks, provided Tehran agrees to a complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran indicated that it had accepted a two-week ceasefire, with talks set to begin on Friday in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Trump also said that the US had received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which the US President described as a “workable basis for negotiations.”

In a separate statement, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said that safe passage through the crucial waterway would be possible for a two-week period.

As a result, Crude Oil prices pulled back markedly, easing energy-driven inflation fears and underpinning assets in net-energy importing nations such as South Africa.

Meanwhile, investors awaited the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March meeting, which may provide fresh clues over monetary policy trajectory.

The USD/ZAR currency pair was last down 2.31% on the day to trade at 16.4038.

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