Interparfums SA, Lacoste announce global fragrance license agreement

Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) said on Wednesday that its majority-owned French subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and fashion sport brand Lacoste had signed a global exclusive 15-year fragrance license agreement, effective January 1st 2024.

Under the agreement, Interparfums will be responsible for the creation, development, production and marketing of all perfume and cosmetics lines under the Lacoste brand.

The first new perfume line is expected to be launched in 2024, the companies said.

“Lacoste is an emblematic brand in the world of fashion and sport with a very high level of awareness and desirability throughout the world. The management team has a clear and precise vision of the brand’s great development potential, which will also allow us to take the perfumes higher and further. This is an important new strategic step in the life of Interparfums. We are delighted and thrilled about this exciting partnership,” Jean Madar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inter Parfums Inc, said in a press release.

“Interparfums’ proven know-how and creativity will be key assets to continue the development of our fragrance category, which plays a significant role in Lacoste’s reputation. Our common vision will enable us to take an approach that is increasingly in line with the brand’s strong identity codes,” Thierry Guibert, President of Lacoste, said.