Richardson Electronics Ltd (RELL) said on Wednesday it had inked a global distribution deal with Gallium Semiconductor.

Headquartered in Singapore, Gallium Semiconductor is an innovative provider of RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor solutions for 5G communication networks along with aerospace, defense, industrial, scientific and medical applications.

“Gallium Semi’s portfolio of GaN products offer exceptional performance for RF power applications,” Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group, said in a press release.

“We are excited to work with Gallium Semi to bring these products to our customers worldwide.”

Gallium’s current product offering includes bare known good die GaN-on-SiC HEMTs, un-matched GaN Transistors in plastic and air cavity ceramic packages, pre-matched GaN Transistors in air cavity plastic packages as well as Dual Path GaN Amplifiers for 5G communications infrastructure.

“Richardson Electronics is well-known in the industry as the foremost distributor for RF & Microwave products. Their broad customer base and high touch support teams in key markets make them a strategic partner to expand the reach of our products,” Rohan Houlden, Chief Executive Officer of Gallium Semiconductor, said.