Horizon Petroleum names Ian Habke as Chief Financial Officer

Horizon Petroleum Ltd said on Monday that it had appointed Ian Habke as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective from November 1st.

Habke is a Chartered Accountant with more than 30 years of experience within the oil and gas industry.

He has been in finance management roles in a number of countries, including Canada, the UK, the Middle East and Latin America.

Habke has acquired vast knowledge in areas such as oil and gas operations, strategic planning and budgeting, cost control, financial reporting, M&A activities, tax planning, investor relations and supply management.

“We are very pleased to have a financial professional of Ian’s calibre join Horizon, and assume the position of Chief Financial Officer. I look forward to working with Ian in moving the Company forward with its European gas acquisition and development strategy. With his international financial and industry experience, Ian’s appointment is an important step in rebuilding the company to execute our strategy after a difficult period for the company,” David Winter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Petroleum, said in a press release.