Roku to offer new smart home products at Walmart stores

Roku Inc (ROKU) and Walmart (WMT) said on Wednesday that Roku’s new suite of smart home products, including security cameras, video doorbells, lighting and plugs, was about to be launched.

The smart home devices will be available exclusively in almost 3,500 Walmart stores, starting October 17th.

When launched, Roku TV Operating System integration will enable users to view who is at their door with the help of the Roku video doorbell, while streaming their favorite shows.

Users will also be able to observe live streams from their Roku cameras, use a Roku voice remote to bring up video feeds and etc.

“As the #1 selling smart TV OS in the U.S., the Roku platform is used by tens of millions of households, and now we’re extending our ecosystem to include devices and services to power the modern smart home,” Mustafa Ozgen, President, Devices, Roku, said in a press release.

“Branching further into the smart home category is a natural extension of our business, and we are proud to partner with Walmart to make the experience simple and affordable.”

“At Walmart, we are dedicated to providing our customers with technology to simplify and enhance their lives at everyday low prices,” Laura Rush, Senior Vice President, electronics, toys and seasonal at Walmart U.S., said.

“Roku’s new line of Smart Home devices, available exclusively in-store at Walmart, allows our customers to easily enjoy the security and convenience afforded by these new products from Roku.”