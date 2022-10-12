PayPal Holdings Inc said on Tuesday that it had launched the PayPal Zettle Terminal for small businesses in the United States following the European launch in 2021.

The Terminal is an all-in-one point-of-sale solution, which allows for increased mobility in-store for small businesses.

Equipped with a touchscreen, PayPal’s digital in-store solution is easy to set up and use and offers simplicity, speed and mobility.

The PayPal Zettle Terminal features a pre-loaded SIM card and its combined Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity makes small businesses no longer dependent on fixed checkout points – the checkout is now entirely mobile.

“We’re excited to roll out Terminal – our all-in-one, mobile point-of-sale solution – to small businesses in the U.S. so they can meet their customers wherever they are, more effectively compete, and grow,” Ed Hallett, Senior Director, SMB Solutions, PayPal, said in a press release.

“With Terminal, we will help SMBs sell seamlessly in person, bring flexibility to the checkout process, and enable businesses to offer their customers choice when it comes to how they want to pay.”

PayPal’s solution comes with the Zettle point-of-sale app pre-installed. This way, small businesses will have an integrated solution that not only helps them accept a number of fast and secure payments in person (credit cards, contactless, digital wallets, PayPal and Venmo QR Codes), but also helps them manage sales, inventory, reporting and payments – all in one place.