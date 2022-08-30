Sony to acquire mobile game developer Savage Game Studios

Sony Group Corp (6758) said on Monday that it would buy mobile game developer Savage Game Studios as part of a major push beyond console gaming.

Sony did not disclose the financial details of the agreement.

Founded two years ago, Savage Game Studios will become part of a new mobile unit of PlayStation Studios, the Japanese conglomerate said.

“PlayStation Studios must continue to expand and diversify our offering beyond console, bringing incredible new games to more people than ever before,” Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

In May, Sony’s gaming chief Jim Ryan said the company intended to significantly widen its games portfolio beyond the PlayStation 5 and to add releases for mobile and PC.

The company also announced plans to ramp up production of the PlayStation 5 gaming console as supply chain issues ease.

The shares of Sony Corp closed higher for the fifth time in the past ten trading sessions in Tokyo on Tuesday. The stock edged up 0.27% (JPY 30.0) to JPY 11,325.0, after touching an intraday high at JPY 11,380.0. The latter has been a price level not seen since August 26th (JPY 11,620.0).

The shares of Sony Corp (6758) have retreated 21.76% so far in 2022, following a 40.74% gain in 2021.