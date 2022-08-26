Honda Motor Co (7267) said earlier this week it planned to cut output in Japan by up to 40% early in September, as supply chain and logistical issues persist.

Production at Honda’s assembly facility in Saitama prefecture will be reduced by almost 40% early in September, the auto maker said.

Meanwhile, two lines at Honda’s Suzuka facility will cut production plans by about 30% early next month.

Additionally, the company’s Saitama and Suzuka plants will slash output by about 10% and 30% respectively for the remainder of September.

The pandemic and semiconductor shortages were the main factors behind delays in parts deliveries and logistics, Honda said. Those will probably affect production of a number of vehicles such as the Vezel sport-utility vehicle, the Stepwgn minivan and the Civic compact car.

