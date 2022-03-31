IKEA announced on Wednesday that it intended to close its store in Tottenham, north London, later in 2022, while the move would affect 450 workers.

The home furnishings retailer also said it remained committed to retaining as many affected employees as possible.

IKEA also announced plans to add more than 600 other jobs in London before it closes the Tottenham store.

The announcement came as more than half of the retailer’s clients preferred to shop online in 2021, while demand for a range of services and convenient deliveries picked up.

“Taking care of our co-workers is our highest priority and we will lead with respect and compassion throughout the process,” Peter Jelkeby, country retail manager and chief sustainability officer, Ikea UK & Ireland, said in a statement.

“The decision to propose closing the Tottenham store has not been taken lightly but we believe it is the right thing to do for our customers and business as we strengthen our position for the future. We will do everything we can to support the co-workers affected and our hope is that as many as possible will continue their career journey with us,” Jelkeby added.

IKEA has 5 other stores in London – in Croydon, Greenwich, Hammersmith, Lakeside and Wembley, while it intends to invest more than GBP 1 billion in the city over the upcoming 3 years.