Nokia announces partnership extension with T-Mobile Polska

Nokia said on Tuesday that it had extended its partnership with T-Mobile Polska to include the modernization of the operator’s existing radio network infrastructure as well as 5G services rollout.

The move is expected to support T-Mobile Poland’s strategy that aims to maintain technology leadership in the Central European country.

Under the 10-year agreement, Nokia will bolster its share in T-Mobile’s network to 50%, it said.

T-Mobile Polska will be supplied with Nokia’s latest AirScale equipment portfolio, including Single RAN, AirScale base stations and 5G Massive MIMO antennas for indoor and outdoor coverage.

T-Mobile Polska intends to utilize 4G and 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing on lower bands and after that – the 3.5 GHz spectrum band for 5G dense urban coverage.

The Finnish tech company will also provide services such as digital deployment, technical support for operations and maintenance, along with professional services.

“We are delighted to have been selected by T-Mobile to upgrade the operator’s existing network infrastructure across Poland, which will bring best in class 5G experiences to its customers. We’ve worked hand-in-hand with T-Mobile for a long time now and are proud that they trust in our technology leadership and product portfolio. I am glad to see this project taking shape with strong collaboration across our teams,” Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said in a press release.

“5G supports our strategy of delivering best-in-class services to our customers including businesses. Thanks to this cooperation we will be able to provide the best solutions and products to our customers and business clients. We chose Nokia as our long-term partner to modernize our network infrastructure and introduce new 5G services due to their comprehensive range of solutions and we look forward to working with them moving forward,” Petri Pehkonen, CTIO at T-Mobile Polska, said in a press release.