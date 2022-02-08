Despite the global semiconductor shortage, Porsche AG expects another record year for vehicle sales, the luxury auto maker’s sales and marketing chief said in an interview with industry magazine Automobilwoche.

Porsche, which is part of Volkswagen, reported an 11% surge in sales last year to 301,915 vehicles. This would mean the company could achieve sales of over 335,000 vehicles this year if growth maintains the same rate.

“When I look at the current orders, I’m confident for 2022. Growth in sales could reach a similarly high level this year as in 2021,” Detlev von Platen told Automobilwoche.

The sales chief also said Porsche, which employs almost 40,000 people, intended to hire 400 additional workers.

Still, high customer demand has led to longer delivery times, he said.

“Wait times can last several months, in some cases up to a year,” von Platen said in the interview with Automobilwoche.