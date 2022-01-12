IZEA Worldwide Inc, the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data and services for the leading brands globally, said on Tuesday that it now accepted payments in Bitcoin and Ethereum for its influencer marketing services.

In a recent survey of 1,000 participants from the United States, IZEA concluded that influencers were early adopters of cryptocurrency.

Some 65% of influencers who took part in the survey already own cryptocurrency, while 50% of participants were interested in being paid in cryptocurrency in exchange for their content.

“IZEA first embraced cryptocurrency in 2018 with our initial cryptocurrency mining operations of alt coins. We believed then that blockchain would be instrumental as the Internet continued to evolve, and we were correct in that regard – though the space faced many legal uncertainties at the time. As the space has evolved and crypto exchanges have been vetted, validated, and regulated, we seek to return to the space and this is the first step along that path,” Ted Murphy, founder and Chief Executive Officer of IZEA, said in a statement.

“Recent changes in the crypto market present an interesting opportunity for IZEA. BTC and ETH are both down significantly from their all-time highs. We would rather begin this offering at a time when these assets are trading at a discount to the high water mark, rather than at a time of record high prices,” the CEO added.