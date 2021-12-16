Toyota plans to build record 800,000 vehicles in January

Toyota Motor Co (7203) said earlier this week it intended to assemble 800,000 vehicles worldwide in January, which would be a record number for that month, in an attempt to compensate for production lost to parts shortages.

Toyota’s January production plan represents a surge of 60,000 vehicles compared to the same month a year ago.

“We will continue to maintain our production forecast of the 9 million unit level” for the year ended on March 31st, the Japanese auto maker said in a press release.

The shares of Toyota Motor Corp closed higher for a third consecutive trading session in Tokyo on Thursday. The stock went up 0.99% (JPY 21.0) to JPY 2,139.5, after touching an intraday high at JPY 2,162.0. The latter has been a price level not seen since November 17th (JPY 2,188.0).