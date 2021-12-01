Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Ericsson raises global 5G subscription forecast to 660 million

December 1, 2021 12:14 pm

Ericsson on Tuesday revised up its global 5G mobile subscription forecast to 660 million by the end of 2021, as it cited stronger than anticipated demand in North America and China, driven in part by lower prices of 5G devices.

The telecom equipment maker also said it projected 4.4 billion 5G subscriptions by the end of 2027, which would account for nearly half of all mobile subscriptions at that time.

Ericsson, which competes with China’s Huawei and Finland’s Nokia, forecasts the number of 4G subscriptions to peak in the fourth quarter of this year and then to drop as users switch to 5G.

The Swedish company also said that 75% of the world’s population would be granted access to 5G coverage in 2027.

