Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Nebius Shares Surge After Nvidia’s $2B AI Cloud Deal

Nebius Shares Surge After Nvidia’s $2B AI Cloud Deal

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) climbed 10% on Wednesday morning following NVIDIA’s $2 billion investment announcement.
  • The strategic partnership targets hyperscale AI cloud infrastructure, with Nebius planning to deploy more than 5 gigawatts of capacity by the end of 2030.
  • NVIDIA’s move comes amid ongoing scrutiny of its circular financing practices involving investments in companies that purchase its GPUs.

Strategic Alliance Targets Hyperscale AI Cloud Growth

Investing.com — Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) saw its stock advance 10% on Wednesday morning after NVIDIA unveiled a $2 billion investment in the company. The funding is part of a broader strategic arrangement aimed at building hyperscale cloud infrastructure tailored for the artificial intelligence sector.

The agreement is structured to broaden collaboration across the entire AI technology stack, ranging from AI factory architecture through to production-grade software. This framework is intended to help Nebius speed up the expansion of its AI-focused cloud platform, with NVIDIA backing Nebius’s early roll-out of the latest generation of NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform.

Planned Capacity Buildout and Technical Collaboration

Under the terms of the partnership, Nebius plans to bring more than 5 gigawatts of capacity online by the end of 2030. The two companies intend to work together on AI factory design, inference capabilities, AI infrastructure deployment, and fleet management optimization.

The collaboration includes the rollout of multiple generations of NVIDIA technology across the Nebius platform. This will encompass the NVIDIA Rubin platform, NVIDIA Vera CPUs, and NVIDIA BlueField storage systems. Nebius is already in the process of installing NVIDIA infrastructure across its global footprint, including several gigawatt-scale AI factories located in the U.S.

AspectDetails
Investment Amount$2 billion by NVIDIA
Capacity TargetMore than 5 gigawatts by the end of 2030
Key TechnologiesNVIDIA Rubin platform, NVIDIA Vera CPUs, NVIDIA BlueField storage systems
Deployment FootprintGlobal platform, including gigawatt-scale AI factories in the U.S.
Stock ReactionNebius shares rose 10% Wednesday morning

NVIDIA’s Vision for Agentic AI

“AI is at another inflection point — agentic AI, driving incredible compute demand and accelerating infrastructure buildout,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Nebius is building an AI cloud designed for the agentic era, fully integrated from silicon to software and powered by NVIDIA’s next-generation accelerated compute.”

Scrutiny Over Circular Financing Practices

NVIDIA’s latest investment also highlights ongoing concerns around its financing approach. The company has come under criticism for so-called circular financing structures, in which it provides capital to firms that then acquire its GPUs.

According to the article, NVIDIA has entered into similar arrangements with several AI-focused startups and cloud providers, including OpenAI, CoreWeave, and Anthropic.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Wells Fargo Sees Further Upside in Semiconductors, Elevates AMD and Equipment MakersWells Fargo Sees Further Upside in Semiconductors, Elevates AMD and Equipment Makers Key Moments Wells Fargo set out its 2026 semiconductor outlook with a broad slate of stock upgrades across chips, memory, and equipment. AMD was designated the firm’s top pick, while Broadcom, Lam Research, KLA, Analog Devices, […]
  • US auto regulator investigates Tesla model S firesUS auto regulator investigates Tesla model S fires The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the probe today in website post, saying it would look into the fire risks from the undercarriages striking objects. The probe involves 13,108 Model S vehicles.US safety […]
  • Richemont share price down, revenue falls on weaker Asia demandRichemont share price down, revenue falls on weaker Asia demand Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA announced on Thursday weaker sales growth as demand for its luxury watches dropped in Asia amid protests in Hong Kong.The owner of Cartier, IWC and Piaget brands announced a revenue of €3.05 billion […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for August 24th 2016Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for August 24th 2016 Yesterday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.3129-1.3213. The pair closed at 1.3198, rising 0.46% compared to Mondays close. It has been the 147th gain in the past 322 trading days and also a second consecutive one. The […]
  • Gold retreats on U.S. debt deal optimismGold retreats on U.S. debt deal optimism Gold fell for a fourth day on Friday to a three-month low on hopes that the U.S. political impasse will be resolved soon after Thursdays meeting between Republicans and Barack Obama fanned optimism. Silver, platinum and palladium fell as […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/NOK daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/NOK daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/NOK within the range of 8.8392-8.7295. The pair closed at 8.7952, adding 0.25% on a daily basis.At 7:23 GMT today EUR/NOK was up 0.10% for the day to trade at 8.8006. The pair ranged between 8.7898 and 8.8196 […]