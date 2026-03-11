Nebius Shares Surge After Nvidia’s $2B AI Cloud Deal

Key Moments

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) climbed 10% on Wednesday morning following NVIDIA’s $2 billion investment announcement.

The strategic partnership targets hyperscale AI cloud infrastructure, with Nebius planning to deploy more than 5 gigawatts of capacity by the end of 2030.

NVIDIA’s move comes amid ongoing scrutiny of its circular financing practices involving investments in companies that purchase its GPUs.

Strategic Alliance Targets Hyperscale AI Cloud Growth

Investing.com — Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) saw its stock advance 10% on Wednesday morning after NVIDIA unveiled a $2 billion investment in the company. The funding is part of a broader strategic arrangement aimed at building hyperscale cloud infrastructure tailored for the artificial intelligence sector.

The agreement is structured to broaden collaboration across the entire AI technology stack, ranging from AI factory architecture through to production-grade software. This framework is intended to help Nebius speed up the expansion of its AI-focused cloud platform, with NVIDIA backing Nebius’s early roll-out of the latest generation of NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform.

Planned Capacity Buildout and Technical Collaboration

Under the terms of the partnership, Nebius plans to bring more than 5 gigawatts of capacity online by the end of 2030. The two companies intend to work together on AI factory design, inference capabilities, AI infrastructure deployment, and fleet management optimization.

The collaboration includes the rollout of multiple generations of NVIDIA technology across the Nebius platform. This will encompass the NVIDIA Rubin platform, NVIDIA Vera CPUs, and NVIDIA BlueField storage systems. Nebius is already in the process of installing NVIDIA infrastructure across its global footprint, including several gigawatt-scale AI factories located in the U.S.

Aspect Details Investment Amount $2 billion by NVIDIA Capacity Target More than 5 gigawatts by the end of 2030 Key Technologies NVIDIA Rubin platform, NVIDIA Vera CPUs, NVIDIA BlueField storage systems Deployment Footprint Global platform, including gigawatt-scale AI factories in the U.S. Stock Reaction Nebius shares rose 10% Wednesday morning

NVIDIA’s Vision for Agentic AI

“AI is at another inflection point — agentic AI, driving incredible compute demand and accelerating infrastructure buildout,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Nebius is building an AI cloud designed for the agentic era, fully integrated from silicon to software and powered by NVIDIA’s next-generation accelerated compute.”

Scrutiny Over Circular Financing Practices

NVIDIA’s latest investment also highlights ongoing concerns around its financing approach. The company has come under criticism for so-called circular financing structures, in which it provides capital to firms that then acquire its GPUs.

According to the article, NVIDIA has entered into similar arrangements with several AI-focused startups and cloud providers, including OpenAI, CoreWeave, and Anthropic.