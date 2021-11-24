Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   General Motors shares close lower on Tuesday, auto maker acquires 25% stake in startup Pure Watercraft

General Motors shares close lower on Tuesday, auto maker acquires 25% stake in startup Pure Watercraft

November 24, 2021 10:37 am

General Motors Company (GM) said earlier this week it had acquired a 25% stake in Pure Watercraft, while valuing the electric boat startup company at $600 million.

The US auto maker is offering $150 million in a combination of cash and payment-in-kind, which includes access to GM’s components and assistance with manufacturing, in exchange for the stake, it said.

“Building upon GM’s existing efforts to deploy our technology across rail, truck and aerospace industries, the combined expertise of these two enterprises should result in future zero-emissions marine product offerings,” Dan Nicholson, vice president of GM’s Global Electrification unit, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

General Motors shares closed lower for the fifth time in the past ten trading sessions in New York on Tuesday. The stock went down 1.58% ($1.01) to $63.05, after touching an intraday low at $62.26 and an intraday high at $64.04 respectively.

Shares of General Motors Company have risen 51.42% so far in 2021 compared with a 24.88% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2020, General Motors’ stock went up 13.77%, thus, it underperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 16.26% gain.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 12 out of 13 surveyed investment analysts had rated General Motors Company’s stock as “Buy”, while 1 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $74.00.

Miroslav Marinoff Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News