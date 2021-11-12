Berkshire Grey announces new orders worth $36 million

Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY), a leading provider of AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, said on Thursday that it had recently secured new orders worth $36 million.

That value includes $25 million in repeat orders from a blue-chip anchor customer and $11 million in orders from new clients, it said.

The new orders bring the company’s total orders to-date to $184 million.

“Follow-on orders with blue-chip anchor customers are important indicators and align today’s progress with our long-term growth plans. Our robotic picking and other automated systems are customer proven with demonstrated ROI. That, combined with today’s need for automation across the supply chain continue to fuel business,” Tom Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Grey Inc, said in a press release.

“We are excited by both our progress this year and that it aligns with our long-term growth trajectory,” the CEO added.

Berkshire Grey’s Intelligent Enterprise Robotics solutions enable business entities to meet consumer expectations for on-demand delivery via intelligent robotic automation of eCommerce fulfillment, store replenishment as well as package handling.

Berkshire Grey shares closed higher for the fifth time in the past ten trading sessions on NASDAQ on Thursday. It has also been the sharpest single-session gain since October 29th. The stock went up 15.92% ($0.930) to $6.770, after touching an intraday high at $7.000. The latter has been a price level not seen since October 1st ($7.218).